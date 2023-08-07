Nostalgic moments as law college honours five High Court judges

August 07, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - Belagavi

It was an emotional moment for students and teachers of the Karnataka Law Society’s Raja Lakhamagouda Law College (RLLC) in Belagavi when five judges of the High Court of Karnataka, all former students of the college, were felicitated on Saturday.

Chief Justice of the High Court Prasanna Varale felicitated High Court judges Sachin Shankar Magdum, Ravi B. Hosmani, K.S. Hemalekha, Anil B. Katti and Raghavendra D. Huddar at a ceremony at the K.K. Venugopal Auditorium on the college campus.

In response to the felicitation, Mr. Magdum began by saying that he is feeling nostalgic about his student days. Recalling how chose law despite being a Science graduate, due to pressure from family members, he said that he started liking the subject once he began attending classes. “I am feeling guilty as I ended up coming here by invitation. I should have come earlier, to interact with students,” he said.

He observed that students from North Karnataka, especially from small towns and villages, are hesitant as they have lesser exposure compared to those brought up in big cities. However, there is no need to worry about it. “If you join a proper law office, learn from others and work hard in the initial years, then everything else will fall in place,” he said.

“Read at least two judgments per day. Remember that you are cut out for something big,” Mr. Magdum said. He asked students to spend more time in the courts and enjoy the days of their labour.

All the judges had good things to say about the college. They recalled their former principals, their teachers. librarians and staff.

Mr. Hosmani said that he joined the college to study criminology and to experience hostel life. “Every time a judge or a successful lawyer says he is a past student of RLLC, I feel proud,” he said.

Mr. Huddar recalled how small gestures like a college staff member addressing young students as advocates, had boosted their confidence.

Apart from recalling her experiences, Ms. Hemalekha asked young girls to aim high and excel in their profession. She credited the college for all her academic achievements and moulding of her personality. “Follow your dreams and aspirations. Challenge the status quo and lay out your own path. Your gender does not define your capabilities. With hard work and determination, you can break the glass ceiling,” she said.

She said that education not only changes one’s life, but it also empowers one to face challenges in life. “A high aim, yearning for knowledge, hard work, perseverance and above all, humility, will ensure success,” she said.

Mr. Katti said that several of his family members had emerged as successful lawyers, after studying at RLLC. “You should never forget that no one has forced you to choose this profession. Now that you have come here, you should work hard and prove yourself,” he said.

The other advice of all the judges to students was similar. All of them asked them to keep studying as the profession of law required remaining updated with current affairs and recent developments in law. All said that young lawyers have to work hard in the initial years without expecting remuneration.

Mr. Varale asked law students not to worry about the future. “It is natural that most of you may be thinking of tomorrow. But there is no need to panic. If you remain committed to the ideals of the profession, work hard and focus on your goals, without being bothered about materialistic goals, you will remain happy and achieve success ultimately,” he said.

“You have to realise that law is a sacred profession and not a business,” he said. Young lawyers should also respect elders in the profession,” Mr. Varale said and asked them not to lose faith in the Constitutional values.

“The Constitution has created opportunities for education and employment for the millions who are miles away from the mainstream. All the credit goes to the founding fathers of this country and the architect of the Constitution Dr B.R. Ambedkar,” he said.

He described Dr Ambedkar as a beacon of awareness for millions of people from the deprived classes.

Chairman, Karnataka Law Society, Anant Mandagi felicitated the Chief Justice.

Mr. Mandagi, also a senior advocate in the High Court, asked students to realise that each one of them has immense potential to succeed in life in their chosen fields. “The presence of so many judges who have passed out of your college should inspire you,” he said.

Karnataka Law Society office-bearers and members, college governing council chairman M.R. Kulkarni, principal A.H. Hawaldar, event coordinator Samina Baig and teachers, students, senior advocates and others were present.