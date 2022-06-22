North Karnataka will be a new State, says Katti

‘This region is developing and we are ready for a new beginning’

Members of the Bar Association felicitating Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Umesh Katti in Belagavi on Wednesday for sanctioning a regional centre of the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

‘This region is developing and we are ready for a new beginning’

Stoking a controversy again, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Umesh Katti said in Belagavi on Wednesday that North Karnataka will become a new State one day.

“Either, I will become the Chief Minister of North Karnataka State or my son will fill that position,’’ he said.

The number of States will rise to 50 after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to create 50 States. He will do it after the next elections. Uttar Pradesh will be divided into four States, Maharashtra into three and Karnataka into two States. This is bound to happen, the Minister said.

“There is no charm left in Bengaluru. Traffic congestion is a serious problem there. You need one hour to cover 10 km. I stay close to the Vidhana Soudha there, but I need one-and-a-half hours to go to my office from my house. At times, I feel I can walk to my office,” he said.

Many areas in Bengaluru suffer from water scarcity. I don’t think any IT or BT company will now like to set up office there, he said.

On the other hand, North Karnataka is developing. We have new airports in Belagavi, Hubballi and other towns. We are trying to build a new international airport in Kittur. Belagavi has the Suvarna Soudha and Dharwad the High Court Bench. We are ready to form a North Karnataka State, he said.

Earlier, advocates thanked him for sanctioning the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission’s regional centre in Belagavi.