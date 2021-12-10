North Karnataka issues to be discussed in winter session: CM

HUBBALLI

10 December 2021 12:36 IST

The session will be held in Belagavi from December 13

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that issues relating to irrigation projects and development of north Karnataka were likely to be deliberated upon during the winter session of the legislature in Belagavi, which begins on December 13.

He was at Hubballi airport on December 10 on his way to Shiggaon to cast his vote in the elections to the Karnataka Legislative Council.

On Mahadayi, he said that the issue is before the Supreme Court and steps would be taken to resolve it legally.

He said that over ₹600 crore had been disbursed among farmers as crop loss compensation.