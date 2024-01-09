North Karnataka contractors urge Chief Minister to annul HESCOM tenders floated in violation of norms

January 09, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Stating that tenders pertaining to 41 works of Hubballi Electricity Supply Company (HESCOM) have been floated in violation of norms, the North Karnataka Civil Contractors Association has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to annul the process and call for fresh tenders.

President of the association Subhas Patil told presspersons in Dharwad on Tuesday that they have already submitted a memorandum in this regard to the Chief Minister and sought action against the officials who are responsible for floating tenders in violation of norms.

Mr. Patil said that HESCOM’s conditions for prospective bidders have resulted in discrimination while awarding contracts and there is no level playing field.

“The technical qualification criteria fixed by HESCOM says that bidders at their own responsibility and risk should visit and examine the work site and obtain a certificate from the executive engineer concerned for it. This will mean there is no secrecy about who are all the bidders . The executive engineers will give certificate to contractors of his choice which is not acceptable,” he said.

Mr. Patil also said that officials and engineers of Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation are demanding money for clearing bills for completed works. He said that they will first complain to the municipal commissioner and if no step is taken, then they will approach the Lokayukta.

Mentioning that contractors in North Karnataka have pending bills worth ₹12,000 crore, he urged the government to clear them at the earliest.

The association has also demanded representation for North Karnataka contractors in the Karnataka State Civil Contractors Association, he said.