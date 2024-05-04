North East Graduates’ Constituency of Karnataka Legislative Council to go for polls on June 3

May 04, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Kalaburagi

Elections for the North-East Graduates’ Constituency of Karnataka Legislative Council will be held on June 3, said Regional Commissioner (Kalaburagi Division) Krishna Bajpai, who would serve as the Returning Officer for the constituency.

Addressing a media conference at his office on Saturday, the officer said the Model Code of Conduct came into force on Thursday.

As per the calendar of events he released, the notification for the election would be issued on May 9 and the last date for submitting nomination papers would be May 16. The nomination papers will be scrutinised on May 17 and the last date for withdrawing the papers is May 20. The poll would be held between 5 a.m. and 4 p.m. on June 3.

Seven districts that fall under Kalaburagi Revenue Division – Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Ballari and Vijayanagara – will form the North East Graduates’ Constituency of Karnataka Legislative Council.

Mr. Bajpai said that 160 polling stations were established for time being and the number could be raised as per the requirements.

There are 1,50,184 electors in the constituency – 95,184 men and 54,980 women. Mr. Bajpai said new electors can add their names to the electoral roll by applying in Form 18 before May 6.

2018 election

In the 2018 election of the constituency, 55,471 voters of the total 82,054 electors had exercised their franchises. That comes to 67.5% voting. Dr. Chandrashekhar Patil Humnabad had emerged victorious by polling 24,416 votes.

“All the regulations that apply to Lok Sabha and Assembly elections will apply to Legislative Council election. We have already established a team for monitoring visual and print media team and opened a control room at Regional Commissioner’s office. They will work 20/7 till the completion of the election process. People can reach the control room on 08472-200255. They can use the number for lodging complaints on the violation of Model Code of Conduct, getting information on any poll-related issue or raising their grievances,” Mr. Bajpai said.

