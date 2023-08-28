ADVERTISEMENT

Inter-State gang arrested for cheating online marketing companies, customers

August 28, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The north division cyber crime police busted an inter-State racket and arrested a gang of 21 people who were allegedly cheating online marketing companies and their customers with fake shipments .

The accused stole the data of online marketing companies to zero in on customers who opt for cash on delivery to purchase goods online. The accused would send fake goods and collect the money. Using the modus operandi, the accused were operating for the last one year and cheated hundreds of customers worth ₹70 lakh, said the police.

The accused have also cheated the companies by returning fake goods and getting refunds, Shivaprakash Devaraj, DCP, north division said and added that the accused also sold the stolen data to many to make money .

Based on a complaint, a team of police arrested the accused from Mumbai, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh and seized their bank accounts containing ₹19.4 lakh and cash of ₹7.5 lakh along with three laptops, 13 mobile phones and a hard disk from them.

