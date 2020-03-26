Norms for grocery shops, hawkers

Extending some relaxations for the people during the present lockdown period, the district administration has allowed all small grocery shops to operate on the condition that they strictly adhere to social distancing norms.

Besides this, City Corporation has given permission to around 100 hawkers to sell vegetables and fruits in the city in order to meet the daily requirement of the people. Based on the requirement, more hawkers would be permitted if the present number does not cater to the need.

“After going through various options and public demand, we have decided to offer permission to vegetable vendors and grocery shops in the district. We hope this step would address the main issue people were facing as they wanted the availability of essential commodities”, said Deputy Commissioner, Y.S. Patil.

During his daily press briefing after holding a review meeting on Thursday, he however made it clear that shops that failed to adhere to social distancing norms would be sealed.

“We have made marking outside the shop for the people to stand in queue by keeping at least three feet distance from each other. The shop owner must see that people follow this norm, else their shop will be sealed”, he said.

On the complaint that people on duty to supply essential commodities are being beaten up by police, Mr. Patil said that all such persons would be issued special passes to avoid this problem.

On the complaint that wholesale traders are selling groceries at higher price to retailers which will affect the common man, Mr. Patil promised to take necessary action.

He also directed the petrol pump owners not to shut their bunks as petrol/diesel is considered an essential commodity.

Meanwhile, issuing strict warning to private vehicle owners, mainly two- and four-wheelers not to venture out of house without any emergency work, he said that licences of such persons would be confiscated.

Mr. Patil said that as of now, no positive case of COVID-19 has been reported from the district.

He appealed to the people to cooperate with the administration in ensuring that the district remains free of virus infection.

Nodal officers have been deputed for any emergency issues, Mr. Patil said. Officials have been deputed for all 35 wards of the city for the purpose. People could contact them in this regard.