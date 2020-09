Normal train traffic restored on Konkan Railway network

Mangaluru

16 September 2020 09:51 IST

Normal train traffic resumed on Konkan Railway network from Tuesday night after the Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) restored walls of Pernem in Goa.

A release from the Corporation said the restoration work of Pernem tunnel at Km 384/6-7 between Madure and Pernem stations of Karwar region was successfully completed and the track fit certificate was issued at 10 pm on September.

Advertising

Advertising

Following special trains were restored.