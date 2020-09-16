Karnataka

Normal train traffic restored on Konkan Railway network

Normal train traffic resumed on Konkan Railway network from Tuesday night after the Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) restored walls of Pernem in Goa.

A release from the Corporation said the restoration work of Pernem tunnel at Km 384/6-7 between Madure and Pernem stations of Karwar region was successfully completed and the track fit certificate was issued at 10 pm on September.

Following special trains were restored.

  • Train No. 02617 Ernakulam Jn. - H. Nizamuddin Special Express dated 15/09/2020 onwards will run on proper route via Madgaon - Roha - Panvel - Kalyan.
  • Train No. 02618 H. Nizamuddin - Ernakulam Jn. Special Express dated 15/09/2020 onwards will run on proper route via Kalyan - Panvel - Roha - Madgaon - Mangaluru Jn.
  • Train No. 02284 H. Nizamuddin - Ernakulam Jn. Duranto Special Express dated 19/09/2020 onwards will run on proper route via Vasai Road - Panvel - Roha - Madgaon - Mangaluru Jn.
  • Train No.02283 Ernakulam Jn. - H. Nizamuddin Duranto Special Express dated 22/09/2020 onwards will run on proper route via Mangaluru Jn. - Madgaon - Roha - Panvel - Vasai Road.
  • Train No. 02432 / 02431 New Delhi - Thiruvananthapuram Central - New Delhi Rajdhani Special will resume its service from 16/09/2020 onwards.
  • Train No. 06345 / 06346 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Thiruvananthapuram Central - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Special Express will resume its service from 16/09/2020 onwards.
