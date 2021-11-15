Normal services resume as docs call off strike

Resident doctors of MMCRI are seeking stipend without cuts and payment of COVID-19 allowance

Healthcare services, including outpatient services and elective surgeries, returned to normal at the hospitals attached to the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI) on Monday after the resident doctors of the institute who were on an indefinite strike in support of their demands, mainly payment of stipend without any deductions and COVID-19 allowances, withdrew their agitation.

On the assurance from local MLA L. Nagendra, the resident doctors, interns and PGs, who had suspended services barring the emergencies, called off their strike on Sunday. Their demands remained unfulfilled despite a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner seeking his intervention for resolving the issues raised by them.

The resident doctors, however, have warned of resuming their strike if their demands were not fulfilled in a span of 10 days, as they said the strike was withdrawn temporarily with the MLA meeting them andpromising to speak to the authorities on their demands.

The doctors, who had launched an indefinite strike on Thursday, had claimed that they got salary for the month of September now but with a deduction of ₹15,000. The PGs’ monthly salary is ₹50,000 but ₹35,000 was credited into their accounts, cutting ₹15,000, which was given as a part of allowance for discharging COVID-19 duties.

The protesting doctors, citing the order issued on May 5, 2021 by the government, maintained that the government had promised to provide a sum of ₹10,000 every month along with the stipend of ₹50,000 to the resident doctors until the COVID-19 situation becomes normal. While claiming that the resident doctors were promised orally that the allowance would be paid at least for a period of six months, the doctors said they sacrificed their academics for combating the pandemic.