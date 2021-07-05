Normal life returns as Mysuru unlocked

MYSURU

05 July 2021 20:25 IST

Traders at Devaraja Market stage protest over closure

Normal life returned to Mysuru after a gap of over two months as the city was unlocked on Monday. Restrictions in view of COVID-19 were eased further as part of the government’s Unlock 3.0.

The city’s main commercial hubs were pulsating with activity. Rush was evident at most clothing shops which had been shut in Unlock 2.0.

The key roads witnessed heavy traffic. There were traffic jams on some roads in the city centre.

However, traders at the Devaraja Market staged a demonstration in protest over the closure of the market. When all other businesses had been permitted, why are we being singled out, they asked. They withdrew their protest after submitting a memorandum to the district administration seeking reopening of the market as the loss of revenue had made their living difficult.