Karnataka

Normal life returns as Mysuru unlocked

Normal life returned to Mysuru after a gap of over two months as the city was unlocked on Monday. Restrictions in view of COVID-19 were eased further as part of the government’s Unlock 3.0.

The city’s main commercial hubs were pulsating with activity. Rush was evident at most clothing shops which had been shut in Unlock 2.0.

The key roads witnessed heavy traffic. There were traffic jams on some roads in the city centre.

However, traders at the Devaraja Market staged a demonstration in protest over the closure of the market. When all other businesses had been permitted, why are we being singled out, they asked. They withdrew their protest after submitting a memorandum to the district administration seeking reopening of the market as the loss of revenue had made their living difficult.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 5, 2021 8:26:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/normal-life-returns-as-mysuru-unlocked/article35153607.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY