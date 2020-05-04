Normal activities resume in Hassan

The residents of Hassan returned to work and business activities resumed after a break of five weeks, as the lockdown was relaxed on Monday. KSRTC began its services, autorickshaws hit the streets and a majority of shops were open on the day. The roads, which wore a deserted look all these days, were busy with traffic.

Hassan district administration relaxed the lockdown as the district with no confirmed case of COVID-19 was under the green zone. However, instead of allowing shops on all seven days, the administration let the shops, including liquor shops, to do business only three days a week. People took out vehicles and many visited the district stadium for the morning walk.

KSRTC began its services to taluk centres from Hassan city. Many government officials travelled by government buses to reach their workplace as all government offices in the green zone are working with full attendance. The teaching staff of the degree colleges have been asked to report to duty, though classes remain suspended. The staff at KSRTC bus stand in Hassan took the name and contact numbers of passengers before letting them get into the bus. In each bus, a maximum of 27 people were allowed to travel as it is mandatory to maintain social distance. The corporation is expected to extend its services gradually. As of now, the corporation has restricted its services within the district.

There were long queues in front of liquor shops, which started selling liquor on the day. The shopkeepers and policemen had a tough task in ensuring social distancing in front of the shops. The employees of the shops were seen as appealing to the public to maintain distance in the queue. The officers imposed a penalty on those who failed to ensure social distancing.