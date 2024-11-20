None of Maoists approached to surrender, says DGP (Internal Security)

Director-General of Police (Internal Security) Pronab Mohanty said on Wednesday that neither slain Maoist leader Vikram Gowda nor any other members of Kabini Dalam-2 had approached a government committee seeking surrender.

Talking to reporters at the Hebri Police Station in Udupi district on Wednesday, Mr. Mohanty said no letter was sent by Vikram or other members in this regard.

The State government has classified Maoists into A, B, and C categories and has made “just and equitable offers” to surrender. The government’s main intention is to get all Maoists into the mainstream and surrendering is the best policy, he said, adding that the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) has been pushing Maoists to surrender.

Following reports on the movement of Maoists in parts of Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu, the ANF had stepped up combing operations in the region. As the head of the unit, he too took part in the combing operations, Mr. Mohanty said. Appreciating the members of the team involved in the operation against Vikram, Mr. Mohanty said ANF personnel involved in the operation would be given commendation certificates.

The ANF is alert about possible retaliatory strikes by Maoists and it is coordinating with Kerala and other States to curtail naxal movement, Mr. Mohanty said. The police do not have the exact number of Maoists who are active now in the State, he said.