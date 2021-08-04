None from Kalaburagi in Bommai Cabinet

Kalaburagi district that had no representation in the B.S. Yediyurappa Cabinet continues to depend on an outsider who will later be appointed as in-charge Minister as none from the district has been inducted in the newly formed Basavaraj Bommai Cabinet.

Though four MLAs from the district, Dattatreya Patil Revoor from Kalaburagi South, Rajkumar Patil Telkur from Sedam, Basavaraj Mattimadu from Kalaburagi Rural and Subhash Guttedar from Aland, were aspirants for a berth in the Bommai Cabinet, Mr. Revoor and Mr. Telkur had intensively lobbied for it at a high-level.

However, their efforts have been in vain.

Mr. Telkur is now serving as the Chairman of State-owned Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) and Kalaburagi-Yadgir DCC Bank and Mr. Revoor is the chairman of Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB).