None from family will enter Channapatna by-poll: Karnataka Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar

Though D.K. Shivakumar had offered to contest from this seat, he later changed his stance

Published - June 28, 2024 10:16 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Amidst speculation that D.K. Shivakumar or someone from his family might contest the by-election to the Channapatna Legislative Assembly seat, the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka has ruled out the possibility.

Taking to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar said, “There is no question of anyone from my family entering the poll fray. I request people to ignore rumours to this effect.”

Though Mr. Shivakumar had offered to contest from this seat, he later changed his stance. But, this led to speculation about someone else from his family entering the fray.

The by-election in Channapatna Assembly seat was triggered by the election of Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy to the Lok Sabha from Mandya parliamentary seat. Mr. Kumaraswamy had emerged victorious in Channapatna seat in the Karnataka Assembly elections in May 2023.

H. D. Kumaraswamy is now the Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel. 

Related Topics

Karnataka / state politics

