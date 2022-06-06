None can destroy JD(S), says Kumaraswamy

Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy asserted that “no one can destroy JD(S), attempts to weaken the party have been made earlier too but they have not succeeded and they will never succeed as the party workers are the pillar of strength for the JD(S).”

Speaking to media persons in Kalaburagi city on Monday, Mr. Kumaraswamy said that crossing over of some of its leaders to other political parties cannot weaken the JD(S).

Replying to a question on the exit of the former Chairman of the Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti from the JD(S), the former CM said that Mr. Horatti has enjoyed several posts during his four-decade association with the JD(S), but what is the contribution made by Mr. Horatti to the party.

He launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led State government accusing the ruling party of destroying democratic and social fabric of society. The BJP-led governance in State has failed to meet the expectations of the people, as the State’s administration has almost come to a standstill, while communal issues and scandals have taken precedence.