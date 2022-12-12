None among 17 former Cong., JD(S) MLAs in BJP will return to their earlier parties, claims Narayana Gowda

December 12, 2022 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - MYSURU

Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports K.C. Narayana Gowda on Monday ruled out the possibility of any of the 17 former Congress and JD(S) MLAs, who had joined the BJP in 2019, quitting the saffron party.

Fielding queries from reporters on the speculation of some of the former MLAs of Congress and JD(S) will be joining the Congress ahead of the next Assembly elections, Mr. Gowda said there is no reason for them to quit the BJP. “Why will we quit and go? We have all been given good position and respect. We have been given a free hand to work. Why should we go back?”, he said.

Mr. Gowda also pointed out that there will be no respect for them if they returned to their earlier parties. He said the Congress and JD(S) was deliberately creating confusion by fuelling such speculation in the media in view of the anger they harboured against them for having left their parties.

He said the 17 MLAs had quit their respective parties and joined the BJP impressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s work and simplicity. A lot more will join the party voluntarily in the coming days, he said while clarifying that even they had not joined the BJP under pressure. However, he said they had sought security out of fear from the “goondagiri” or Congress and JD(S).

He said the BJP will return to power after securing a majority in the Legislative Assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held in 2023.

Mr. Gowda was confident of BJP performing well even in Mandya district, where Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and other senior party leaders will be participating in the Jana Sankalpa Yatra scheduled to be held on December 16.

When asked about the Congress party’s charge that the BJP was admitting rowdies into the party ahead of the elections, Mr. Gowda said there were several “goondas” in the Congress party. Questioning why the Congress had not removed the “goondas” in its ranks, the Minister claimed that the people being referred to as “goondas” by the Congress were earlier in their own party. “They were not goondas when they were in their party. But, they had suddenly become goondas when they joined our party,” he said sarcastically.