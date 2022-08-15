Non-violence freedom movement model to world: Ashok

At Independence Day celebrations in Mandya, Revenue Minister says Mysugar factory to start operations from this month

At Independence Day celebrations in Mandya, Revenue Minister says Mysugar factory to start operations from this month

Describing the non-violence movement for the country’s independence by Mahatma Gandhi as a model to the entire world, Minister for Revenue R. Ashok on Monday recalled the contributions of many freedom fighters from Mandya for the country’s freedom.

Hoisting the national tricolor at the 76 th Independence Day celebrations at the district stadium in Mandya, Mr. Ashok said the non-violence movement and Satyagraha agitations forced the British to leave the country, thus making India an independent nation. “Our freedom struggle is a model to the whole world,” he opined.

He said the defunct Mysugar factory in Mandya will start operations from this month as all steps in this regard had been taken. A sum of ₹50 crore was announced in the 2022-23 budget, he added.

Addressing the issues concerning hygiene in rural areas, Mr. Ashok said land has been identified in 231 GPs for handling solid wastes. The homeless in Mandya will get Ashraya houses as 244 acres of land has been identified for constructing the houses. As many as 2.92 lakh families got RTCs, income and caste certificates this year, he said.

Notification has been issued for declaring 137 villages as revenue villages, he said. More than 20,000 applications had been received at 309 Grama One centres in the district, he added.