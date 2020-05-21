Karnataka

Non-resident Kannadigas continue to push COVID-19 positive cases in Mandya

The police regulating the movement of people at Peete Beedhi in Mandya.

The police regulating the movement of people at Peete Beedhi in Mandya.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Fifteen COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Mandya district from 5 p.m. on Wednesday to Thursday noon, taking the district’s cumulative tally to 183.

Among the newly detected confirmed cases, 11 are from Mumbai.

Eight men, four women, a girl aged seven and two boys aged 15 and 16 tested positive on Thursday. They have been admitted to the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS), said Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh.

Of the 15 patients, 12 are native of K.R. Pet, and one each from Pandavapura, Malavalli and Nagamangala taluks.

While 11 have returned from Mumbai, three are primary contacts of a Mumbai returnee who had recently tested positive. The remaining one is a labourer from Govind Layout of Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district. P-1475, from Haveri, has been working in Pandavapura.

All the Mumbai returnees who tested positive on Thursday are natives of K.R. Pet taluk and have been residing in Santacruz, Chakala East, Sion Koliwada, Worli, Malad, Kurla and other places of Mumbai. Some of them are working as autorickshaw drivers and at hotels, said Mr. Venkatesh.

The Deputy Commissioner said “The administration is prepared for handling the situation. It has already increased the admission capacity of the MIMS to 350 and resorted to establish a 100-bed COVID-19 hospital at Vokkaligara Bhavan.”

