Non-IT firms will have to make way for IT at Hubballi IT park, says Karnataka Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan

C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister Science and Technology, Higher Education & IT & BT.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for IT, BT, Science and Technology C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Monday said that non-IT firms operating from the IT park in Hubballi would be asked to vacate the premises in order to provide space for IT,BT companies.

Addressing a press conference in Hubballi on Monday, Dr. Narayan said that the government was making all efforts to develop the Hubballi-Dharwad-Belagavi cluster through handholding start-ups from the region.

“One of the requirements was incubation facility for start-ups during the initial days. There is a demand for setting up a 5,000-seater facility at one place. We already have an IT park and the Aryabhata tech park in Hubballi. We also have space at VTU in Belagavi and at universities,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about non-IT firms operating from the IT park in Hubballi, he clarified that if needed, these firms would be asked to vacate and make way for IT companies. “But we have space in other government institutions too,” he said.

To a query, he said that ₹4 crore had been allocated for the maintenance of the Hubballi IT park and existing space would be provided to IT,BT companies.

Emphasising on the need for skilling, the Minister said that apart from providing training to students after their education, the Higher Education Department had also modified the curriculum so that skilling opportunity was provided during the college days itself.

During the ‘Techceleration’ event in Hubballi, 10 start-ups had been chosen for providing funding by venture capitalists. “These start-ups are expecting a funding of $100 million. Depending on the idea and project the funding pattern will change,” he said.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said that a green signal had been given for direct flight services between Hubballi and Delhi and it would be provided by Indigo. There were some technical issues which were required to be sorted out with the aviation authorities, he said, adding that he was proceeding to Delhi on Monday and would take it up with the authorities.

On RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale raising the issue of poverty, unemployment and growing inequality, Mr. Joshi said that already the government was tackling these issues and would continue the efforts to revolve them as soon as possible.