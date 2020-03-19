Non-essential govt. services suspended to prevent crowding in Mysuru

The district administration in Mysuru has announced temporary suspension of a few non-essential government services so as to prevent unnecessary crowding of people in a bid to prevent the possible outbreak and spread of COVID-19.

Consequently, registration of properties at the sub-registrar’s office, issue of driving licences at the regional transport offices, services by the revenue department through Atalji Sneha Kendras, spandhana kendras and services offered by the Aadhar kendras have been suspended with immediate effect.

Similarly, mutation of records, services by the Cooperative Department, Department of Agriculture, Department of Horticulture, services by the Department of Woman, Child and Social Welfare, Fisheries, Department of Social Welfare, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, and Department of Kannada and Culture have been suspended for a temporary period and until further orders in a bid to ensure that people do not congregate in large numbers.

The authorities have also promulgated an order that institutions should not demand any of the documents or records from the above departments for providing any service to the individuals and should extend the deadline to procure the same.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar told mediapersons here on Thursday that despite the seriousness of the situation there seem to be an air of complacency and casualness among the public and this laxity should go.

The Centre has already declared COVID-19 as a disaster and the deputy commissioners have been devolved with powers to take measures as deemed fit to curb the possible spread of the virus, said Mr. Abhiram Sankar.

Special time calls for special measures and hence in the interest of the public the district administration has announced the suspension of various services that could be considered non-essential, he said. But all the government offices will remain open and the staff will be present in full strength as they may be deployed on other emergency duty depending on the situation.

However, the suspension of services will not apply to sanitary works to be undertaken by the local bodies in the district including the Mysuru City Corporation, UGD maintenance and repairs, water supply works and power supply.

In reply to a question the Deputy Commissioner allayed fears over possible scarcity of essential commodities and said that the APMC yard was still functioning, there was no curbs on trading in vegetables and fruits, the groceries were open and there was adequate stock for the long term while milk supplies, chemists and pharmacists will not be affected.

Also, there was no dearth of funds to cope with any emergency and the quarantine centres have infrastructure to cope with any influx in patients with COVID-19 symptoms.

The isolation centres have the highest standards of hygiene with all required facilities and hence people should not harbour false notions about them, he added.

People were also asked to avoid hospitalisation for routine medical conditions and opt for it only in case of critical illness, and not visit dentists for at least a week to prevent crowding and ensure social distance.