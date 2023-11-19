Non-dairy millet ice-cream released

November 19, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - BENGALURU

The National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management, Thanjavur (NIFTEM-T) released a non-dairy millet ice-cream at the Krishi Mela-2023 organised by the University of Agricultural Sciences, Bangalore.

Millet is the primary ingredient of non-dairy millet ice-cream, which is suitable for the population with lactose intolerance and people who are vegan. It is farm fresh, highly nutrient, rich in iron and vitamin B1, health friendly with a wide range of phyto-nutrients, as per a statement released by UAS.

The ice-cream contains 35.7 grams of carbohydrates, 3.1 grams of protein, 9.1 grams fat, 0.6 crude fibre and 183 kcal energy, according to the release.

V. Palanimuthu, Director, National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management, Thanjavur, released the millet ice-cream at Krishi Mela here on Sunday.

