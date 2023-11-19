HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Non-dairy millet ice-cream released

November 19, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management, Thanjavur (NIFTEM-T) released a non-dairy millet ice-cream at the Krishi Mela-2023 organised by the University of Agricultural Sciences, Bangalore.

Millet is the primary ingredient of non-dairy millet ice-cream, which is suitable for the population with lactose intolerance and people who are vegan. It is farm fresh, highly nutrient, rich in iron and vitamin B1, health friendly with a wide range of phyto-nutrients, as per a statement released by UAS.

The ice-cream contains 35.7 grams of carbohydrates, 3.1 grams of protein, 9.1 grams fat, 0.6 crude fibre and 183 kcal energy, according to the release.

V. Palanimuthu, Director, National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management, Thanjavur, released the millet ice-cream at Krishi Mela here on Sunday.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.