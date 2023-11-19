ADVERTISEMENT

Non-dairy millet ice-cream released, suitable if you are vegan or lactose intolerant

November 19, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated November 20, 2023 11:46 am IST - BENGALURU

Millet is the primary ingredient of non-dairy millet ice cream, which is suitable for the population with lactose intolerance and people who are vegan

The Hindu Bureau

A representational photo of a dessert made with millets. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY M

The National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management, Thanjavur (NIFTEM-T) released a non-dairy millet ice-cream at the Krishi Mela-2023 organised by the University of Agricultural Sciences, Bangalore.

Millet is the primary ingredient of non-dairy millet ice-cream, which is suitable for the population with lactose intolerance and people who are vegan. It is farm fresh, highly nutrient, rich in iron and vitamin B1, health friendly with a wide range of phyto-nutrients, as per a statement released by UAS.

The ice-cream contains 35.7 grams of carbohydrates, 3.1 grams of protein, 9.1 grams fat, 0.6 crude fibre and 183 kcal energy, according to the release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

V. Palanimuthu, Director, National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management, Thanjavur, released the millet ice-cream at Krishi Mela here on Sunday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US