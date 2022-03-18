Non-allocation of funds riles MLCs

The Government’s decision to withdraw approval for release of funds released before 2018 under the Karnataka Legislators’ Local Area Development Fund came up for discussion in the Legislative Council with several members expressing disappointment.

Raising the issue, JD(S) member K.T. Srikante Gowda said the legislators cannot be blamed for delay in execution of works. “Officials take two years to approve a project or estimates. Problem is not with the legislators.” In response, Minister Muniratna clarified that legislators will not face any problem for projects approved post 2018. “Several works are over 15 years old. 90% of the work has been completed but the projects have not been completed,” he said.

Intervening in the debate, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bomai said the concern that has been expressed by the House will be considered. “In several cases, legislators after completing have been re-elected but works have not been completed. How much time that the money can remain in the account?” he asked.