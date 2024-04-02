Nominations to Lok Sabha polls: Police advise motorists to take alternative route

April 02, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - MYSURU

With candidates contesting the coming Lok Sabha elections from Mysuru constituency expected to file their nominations along with a large number of supporters on Wednesday, the city police has advised the general public and motorists to avoid the Malai Mahadeshwara Road leading to the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Siddhartha Layout in Mysuru.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the interest of smooth movement of traffic, the general public has been advised to proceed to Vasant Mahal Junction from Nazarbad Circle before continuing on the Tank Bund Road, Boulevard Circle, Sangolli Rayanna Circle and T. Junction on T. Narsipura Road.

CM to accompany candidates

It may be mentioned here that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who will be visiting Chamarajanagar on Wednesday to accompany Congress candidate Sunil Bose when he files his papers, will return to Mysuru in the afternoon and accompany the candidate for Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency M. Lakshmana when he files the nomination papers around 1.30 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

A large number of Congress workers and supporters are expected to turn up at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mysuru on Wednesday when the party candidate will be filing the nomination papers.

BJP candidate

BJP candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar was also scheduled to file his nomination papers on Wednesday after offering pooja at Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple. BJP’s state president B.Y. Vijayendra and MP Pratap Simha too were scheduled to accompany Mr. Yaduveer.

However, Mr. Yaduveer, who received his B form on Monday, filed two sets of nomination papers on Monday itself. Party sources said the BJP candidate filed his nomination papers on Monday as it was found to be auspicious. He will file another set of papers on Wednesday also, the party sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, five candidates filed their nomination papers for Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mysuru on Tuesday.

According to an official release, Shivananjaiah, M. Rangaswamy, Ramamurthy M., Srinivasa M. and Leelavathi J.S. from Uttama Prajakiya Paksha filed their respective nominations on Tuesday.

So, far a total of 12 candidates had filed their nominations for the Mysuru Lok Sabha seat. April 4 is the last date for filing nomination.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.