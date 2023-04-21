ADVERTISEMENT

Nominations scrutinised in four districts

April 21, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The election officials scrutinised the nominations filed for the 11 Assembly constituencies in Mysuru district and rejected as many as 47 of them.

A note from the Additional Deputy Commissioner, who is also the Additional District Election Officer, Mysuru, said 172 nominations were found in order.

April 20 was the last date for filing nominations while April 24 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

Chamarajanagar

: In Chamarajanagar, the nomination papers of seven candidates were rejected out of the total 76, leaving 69 candidates in the fray in the four Assembly segments.

In Mandya district, 112 candidates remained in the fray after scrutiny.

In Kodagu, one nomination each had been rejected in two constituencies of the district.

While the nomination papers of Padmanabha A.N., who had entered the poll fray in Madikeri segment were rejected, leaving a total of 21 in the fray, the papers of H.P. Saroja were rejected in Virajpet, leaving nine candidates in the fray.

