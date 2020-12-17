Nominations filed

17 December 2020 22:45 IST

As many as 5,273 people have filed nomination papers for the second phase of GP polls to be held on December 27. Arasikere, Belur, Alur, and Holenarsipur taluks are going to polls. In a release, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kavita Rajaram said 5,273 have filed the papers for 1,648 seats of 120 GPs in the four taluks. There were no seats vacant with no candidates.

For 43 gram panchayats of Arasikere, 641 are in the fray. In Belur 423 are contesting for 37 gram panchayats. As many as 192 candidates have filed the papers in 14 gram panchayats of Alur taluk. Similarly in Holenarasipur taluk, 392 people have filed nomination papers for 26 gram panchayats.

