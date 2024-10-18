Nominations filed for recognition of trade unions in Railways

With the secret ballot elections for the recognition of trade unions in Indian Railways scheduled to take place from December 4 to 6, the filing of nomination papers from candidates of different trade unions of South Western Railway was witnessed in Hubballi on Friday.

They submitted their nomination papers to Principal Chief Personnel Officer (PCPO) of South Western Railway and Returning Officer of the Secret Ballot Elections –III/ SWR R. Aaivu on Friday after taking out processions to the office of the Returning Officer.

The Secret Ballot Election is the third election in the Indian Railways for recognition of trade unions. In the last two elections held in 2007 and 2013, SWR Mazdoor Union (SWRMU) was elected. This time after polling from December 4 to 6, the result of the secret ballot will be announced on December 12.

On Friday, led by General Secretary of SWR Mazdoor Union A.M. D’Cruz, a delegation of the office bearers of SWRMU took out a procession from main union office of SWRMU to the Rail Soudha, where the nomination papers were submitted.

The office-bearers and members of SWR Employees’ Union (SWREU) also took out a procession from Keshwapur Circle in Hubballi to the Rail Soudha before submitting their nomination papers.

Speaking on the occasion, Zonal President of SWREU K. Somashekhar alleged that on the pretext of initiating economic reforms, the Union government was taking steps to protect the capitalist forces against the interest of the working class and commoners. Already the process of privatising Railways had begun and if not checked soon, the Railways would be handed over to private entities on a platter, he alleged.

General Secretary of SWREU M.B. Thayidas said that the union was fighting for the re-establishment of the old pension system, filling up of Group C and D posts, re-introduction of all the concessions given to various categories of passengers including senior citizens and fulfilment of other demands. Other office-bearers of SWREU were present.

