Nomination papers of Independent rejected

HUBBALLI

25 November 2021 01:13 IST

After scrutiny of nomination papers filed in the elections to the Legislative Council Dharwad Local Authorities Constituency, the nomination papers of one among the total 12 candidates has been rejected.

The deadline for filing nomination papers ended on Tuesday and scrutiny was carried out on the Deputy Commissioner’s office premises in Dharwad on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad and Returning Officer for the election Nitesh Patil said that during scrutiny the affidavit of independent candidate Nageshappa Shivarudrappa Padeppanavar was found to be not in order and so his candidature was rejected. The nomination papers of other 11 candidates, including BJP and Congress nominees Pradeep Shettar and Saleem Ahmed, respectively, have been declared valid.

Advertising

Advertising

Janata Dal(Secular) has not fielded any candidate in the election.

The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is November 26.