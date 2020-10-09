Nomination papers of eight candidates in West Graduates Constituency rejected

HUBBALLI

09 October 2020 20:21 IST

In all, 19 nominees had submitted nomination papers

After scrutiny of nomination papers filed by a total of 19 candidates in the election to the Karnataka West Graduates Constituency of the Legislative Council, officials rejected the nomination papers of eight candidates on Friday leaving 11 candidates in the fray.

The Karnataka West Graduates Constituency comprises the districts of Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Haveri and Gadag and a total 19 candidates had filed 32 sets of nomination papers before the deadline ended on Thursday afternoon.

Scrutiny of nomination papers was taken up at the office of the Deputy Commissioner in Dharwad on Friday by Regional Commissioner and Returning Officer Amlan Aditya Biswas and Assistant Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil in by the presence of Election Observer and Additional Chief Secretary of Department of Planning, Programme Monitoring and Statistics Shalini Rajneesh.

During scrutiny, the officials found that the nomination papers filed by Prakash Kamble of Azad Mazdoor Kisan Party, Manjunath Bhadrappa Belavatti of Nationalist Congress Party, Mallikarjun Channappa Gangadhar of Janata Dal (United) and Independent candidates Ashok Mallappa Javali, Krishna Hanumanthappa Baligar, Channappa P. Brahmanapad, Charanraj K.A. and Ravi Shivappa Padasalagi were not as per the prescribed formats and that there were discrepancies and mismatch in details and affidavits filed.

All these nomination papers were rejected by the authorities. Additional Deputy Commissioner Shivanand Karale and other election staff assisted them.

Valid

After scrutiny, the nomination papers of 11 candidates R.M. Kuberappa of the Indian National Congress, Shivashankar Kallur of the Janata Dal (Secular), Siddalingappa V. Sankanur of the BJP, Shivaraj Kenchappa Kamble of the Karnataka Rashtra Samiti, Somashekhar Virupakshappa Umrani of the Shiv Sena, Independent candidates Dasharath Chandrahas Rangareddy, Basanagouda Dyamanagouda Hiregoudra, Basavaraj H. Gurikar, Basavaraj S. Teradal, Shafiuddin S. Nagarakatti and Shivakumar Mahadevappa Talawar were adjudged as valid, Returning Officer Amlan Aditya Biswas has said.

October 12 is the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers by the candidates.

Open

The authorities have communicated that the Election Office would be functioning on Saturday, which happens to be second Saturday of the month. The candidates could withdraw their nomination papers on Saturday too, the communication said.

Election Observer

Meanwhile in a communication here, Mr. Amlan Aditya Biswas has said that the Election Commission of India has appointed [Additional Chief Secretary] Ms. Shalini Rajneesh as the Election Observer for election to the Karnataka West Graduates Constituency. The public are requested to submit any grievance or complaint pertaining to the election by contacting the observer on Ph: 0836-2444556 or 9449847645.