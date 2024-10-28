Nomination papers of 19 candidates found valid in Shiggaon; Cong. rebel out of the race

In another relief to Congress camp, the nomination papers of Congress rebel and former MP and two-time MLA Manjunath Kunnur were rejected during scrutiny in Shiggaon on Monday.

In all, 19 nomination papers were found valid and seven declared invalid.

The Congress has managed to placate rebel candidate and former MLA Sayed Azeem Peer Khadri who has announced in Bengaluru that he will withdraw from the contest in the interest of the party and on the assurance given by senior party leaders.

He is still in Bengaluru and is expected to return to Shiggaon on Wednesday to withdraw his nomination papers as announced.

Although Mr. Kunnur also filed nomination papers, the Congress was keen on placating Mr. Khadri and getting him withdraw from contest.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kunnur declared that he will not withdraw even if senior leaders spoke to him. Now, the rejection of his nomination papers comes as a relief to the Congress.

In all, 26 candidates filed 46 sets of nomination papers for byelections to Shiggaon Assembly Constituency before the deadline ended on Friday.

During scrutiny on Monday, the election officials found the nomination papers of 19 candidates valid and declared nomination papers of seven candidates, including that of Mr. Kunnur, as invalid.

The candidates whose nomination papers were declared as valid are Bharath Bommai (BJP); Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan (Congress); Khaja Mohiddin Gudageri (Socialist Party); Shivakumar Talwar (Hindustan Janata Party); Ravikrishna Reddy (KRS); Shoukhat Ali Bankapur (Tippu Sultan Party); Sayed Azeem Peer Khadri, G.H. Imprapur, Gurusiddagoudra Dyavanagoudra, Jitendra Kanavalli, Nabisab Allisab Mellegatti, Maqtumsab Jaffarsab Mulla, Raju Anathsa Nayakwadi, Veerayya Odisuvamath, Shiddappa Hosalli, Shivaputra Shamarao Patil, Shankrappa Hulasogi, Shrikanthgouda Policegoudra and Satappa Neelappa Desai (all independents).

And, those who nomination papers were rejected are Sachinkumar Karjekannavar (Uttama Prajakiya Party); Shamachari Kammar, Umesh Daivajna, G. Anjankumar, Manjunath Kunnur, Lalsabh Nadaf and Ambrose Mello (all independents).

October 30 is the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers.

