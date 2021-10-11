Nomination papers of 12 rejected leaving 17 in the fray in Hangal

Scrutiny of nomination papers filed by candidates for the by-election to Hangal Legislative Assembly Constituency was carried out on Monday and nomination papers of 12 candidates were rejected during scrutiny.

According to official communication from the district election authorities, of the 29 candidates who had filed their nomination papers for the by-election, the nomination papers of 17 candidates were found valid. The scrutiny was carried out at the office of the Election Officer in Hangal.

The nomination papers of Congress candidate Srinivas Mane, BJP candidate Shivaraj Sajjanar, Janata Dal(S) candidate Nizam Sheikh, Udachappa Uddanakal (Karnataka Rashtra Samiti), Fakkiragouda Shankaragouda Gajigoudra (Raita Bharat Paksha), Shivakumar Talawar (Lok Shakti Party) and 11 independents were declared valid after scrutiny.

The candidates, whose nominations have been declared as valid, still have time to decide on contesting the election. They have till time till October 13 to withdraw their nomination papers, if they change their mind.

The district authorities have made elaborate arrangements for polling which is scheduled to take place on October 30. Counting of votes will take place on November 2.

Already, political leaders of the mainstream parties have begun canvassing for the respective party candidates. Due to the pandemic, the Election Commission has imposed various restrictions and has also reduced the time for campaigning.