Nomination of candidates for Council become contentious for Karnataka Congress

July 29, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

After a group of MLAs expressed their voice against “non-responsive” Ministers in the Karnataka government, the ruling Congress’ proposal to nominate M.R. Seetharam, former Minister; Mansoor Ali Khan, son of the former Union Minister K. Rahman Khan, and H.P. Sudham Das, former Enforcement Directorate officer, to the Legislative Council has riled a section of party workers.

Why numbers matter

There was pressure on the government to nominate three MLCs after the combined Opposition of the BJP and the JD(S) blocked the APMC Bill in the Council during the just-concluded State Budget session. The ruling Congress lacks a majority in the Upper House.

There are three seats vacant in the nomination category, after the terms of Mohan Kumar Kondajji, and P.R. Ramesh ended on May 17, 2023, while the term of C.M. Lingappa ended on June 8, 2023.

Now, following the proposal on the three names, some party workers have launched a social media campaign for “neglecting” them. A Congress functionary claimed that the party has been sidelining youth workers at all levels and choosing those who have either already enjoyed power or not worked for the party. The party has denied the ticket to many youth members to contest the Assembly elections, they claimed.

The party high command has reportedly put on hold the list of three names. The issue of the nomnation of MLCs is expected to come up during the leaders’ meeting with AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge and the former AICC president Rahul Gandhi on August 2 in New Delhi, sources said.

Who they are

In the list, Mr. Seetharam has served as MLA, MLC, and Minister. A section of the partymen said recommending the name of Mr. Mansoor Ali Khan amounts to promoting dynastic politics. Mr. Das joined the Congress ahead of the Assembly elections and leaders within the party had apparently opposed giving him a ticket from Nelamangala. His father, H. Puttadasa, was a two-time MLA (1967 and 1972) for the erstwhile Sathanur Assembly constituency. Sources claimed the former IRS officer Mr. Das, who served as the Information Commissioner in the State, was a “consultant” for several Ministers and leaders on I-T-related matters. Sources said Mr. Shivakumar brought Mr. Das to the party with a promise of making him an MLC.

According to sources, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was keen to nominate the former Minister Umashree but there was no consensus on it.

Already, party workers have been apparently upset with senior leaders for giving a Cabinet berth to N.S. Boseraju, who was then not even an MLC, and later electing him unopposed to the Council, when there were many leaders who worked for the party during the election, the COVID-19 pandemic, and protests against the previous BJP government.

