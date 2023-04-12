Nomination filing for elections in Mysuru to start from April 13

April 12, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - MYSURU

Even as the process of filing nomination papers for the May 10 elections to the Legislative Assembly will begin from Thursday (April 13), 26,38,487 voters in 11 constituencies in Mysuru district are entitled to exercise their franchise.

The number of voters has gone up by 15,936 after the elections were announced on March 29 by the Election Commission. As many as 7,749 male and 8,177 female voters and 10 others have enrolled themselves in the electoral list between March 29 and April 12. Till March 29, the number of voters was 26,22,551.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday to share details on the poll preparedness, Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer K.V. Rajendra said the process of filing the nomination papers will begin from Thursday and go on till April 20. The nomination papers will be scrutinised on April 21 and the last date for withdrawing nominations is April 24.

He said the sector officers, flying squads, and static surveillance teams were strictly enforcing the election code of conduct and ₹ 1.47 crore in cash has been seized so far. Out of this, ₹8,64,865 was released after examining the documents. All 137 grams of gold that was seized has been released after verification. In total, 17 cases have been booked for the poll code violation.

Expenditure observers appointed

Mr. Rajendra said the EC has appointed nine expenditure observers for 11 constituencies and the expenditure limit for a candidate in each constituency is ₹40 lakh.

Only five persons, including the candidate, can be present for filing the nomination papers. The minimum age to contest the election is 25 years as per the EC direction.

15,128 poll duty staff

In total, 15,128 officers have been appointed for the poll duty on May 10 in 2,905 polling booths. They include 3,782 presiding officers, 3,782 assistant presiding officers and 7,564 polling officers. Their training has been scheduled on April 22 and 23.

32 complaints in c-Vigil app

Mr. Rajendra said the public can share complaints on electoral malpractices through the EC’s c-vigil application. So far, 32 complaints had been lodged through the app and action was taken on 23 complaints while dropping nine complaints.

“Those wishing to lodge their complaints on the app and keep their identity anonymous can do as a guest. The complainants have to share videos, audios and pictures supporting their complaint. Though it is not mandatory, it is better if the complainant shares their contact numbers for additional information with regard to the complaint. Some complaints have been dropped for lack of information. More citizens must come forward to use the app for lodging complaints.,” Mr. Rajendra told the reporters.

He said 15 students from the department of journalism in University of Mysore have been roped in to monitor social media for poll code violations.

MCC Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy, Police Commissioner Ramesh B., Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar, ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri, and tahsildar (election branch) Ram Prasad were present.

Earlier, Mr. Rajendra held a meeting with the representatives of the political parties and sought their cooperation in enforcing the model code of conduct.