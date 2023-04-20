Nomination filing concludes; last day sees big rush

April 20, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MYSURU

The filing of nomination papers for the ensuing State Assembly elections for the constituencies in Mysuru, Mandya, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar districts concluded on Thursday. The Election Commission had set April 20 as the last date for filing the papers for contesting the polls.

The constituencies in the four districts witnessed a flurry of activities with the candidates, accompanied by the party workers and supporters, taking out roadshows as a show of strength while proceeding to the offices of Returning Officers (ROs) of respective constituencies to submit their papers.

There have been a number of nomination papers submitted especially since Monday and the last day also saw many candidates, including from mainstream parties, filing their papers for contesting the May 10 poll. Thursday saw the highest number of nomination filing in Mysuru district as 98 nominations were filed by 82 candidates in 11 constituencies.

In Mysuru, BJP candidate for Krishnaraja T. .S Srivatsa filed his papers taking out a procession after a puja at 101 Sri Ganesha Temple in Agrahara. He was accompanied by sitting MLA S.A. Ramdas, who was denied a party ticket, MP Pratap Simha, Mayor Shivakumar and others.

The party workers thronged the streets with party flags during the roadshow as the constituency is expected to witness a keen tussle between the BJP and the Congress.

Former Minister H.C. Mahadevappa filed his nomination for T. Narsipur (reserved) seat.

Former Minister and JD(S) candidate S.R. Mahesh filed his nomination papers for K.R. Nagar seat besides Somashekar of BJP in Hunsur, H.T. Venkatesh of BJP in K.R. Nagar, Abdul Khader of JD(S)in Narasimharaja, and Bharati Shankar of JD(S) in Varuna.

H.K. Ramesh, a surprise JD(S) candidate, who received the B form at H.D. Kote helipad from former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy, submitted his nomination papers for Chamaraja constituency.

Like Congress, the JD(S) too delayed announcing the candidate for Chamaraja. There were many aspirants but the party chose Mr. Ramesh to take on the Congress and the BJP.

The scrutiny of nominations will take place on Friday and April 24 is the last date for withdrawing the nominations.

In Mandya, 119 candidates have filed 181 papers for seven constituencies between April 13 and 20. On the last day on Thursday, 52 candidates filed 62 papers. B.R. Ramachandra of JD(S) and P. Ravikumar of Congress filed their papers for the Mandya seat. Srinivas, MLA, who was earlier announced as JD(S) candidate, was replaced by Mr. Ramachandra.

Darshan Puttannaiah of Sarvodaya Karnataka Party filed his papers for Melkote constituency. Ashok Jayaram (Ashok S.J.) of BJP also filed his papers for the Mandya seat. He was accompanied by Mandya MP Sumalatha and Minister for Higher Education Ashwath Narayan.

Sudha Shivame Gowda of BJP is in the fray in Nagamangala where Congress’ s Cheluvarayaswamy and Suresh Gowda of JD(S) are the candidates. She filed the papers today.

In Chamarajanagar, 25 candidates filed 28 papers for four seats. In total, 76 candidates filed 104 nomination papers since the process began.

Sitting MLA C.S. Niranjan Kumar filed his papers for Gundlupet seat as the BjP candidate besides H.M. Ganesh Prasad of the Congress. Nominations were also filed for Kollegal, Hanur and Chamarajnagar constituencies.

In Kodagu, 22 candidates have filed the papers for Madikeri seat and 10 for Virajpet seat.