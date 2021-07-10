Hassan

10 July 2021 18:51 IST

Jagadish K.S., a resident of Hassan, has been nominated to the Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) of South Western Railway. Jagadish, a software engineer, has been involved in educational activities as well.

As a member in the special interest category on the committee, he can offer suggestions and guidance in improving railway services. His term as a member ends on January 31, 2023.

