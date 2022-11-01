Nomadic tribes try to gherao Minister to draw attention to their plight

ADVERTISEMENT

The families of nomadic tribes, which had been residing in Ekalavyanagar on the outskirts of Mysuru, tried to gherao Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar at the Rajyothsava Day function in Mysuru on Tuesday with a view to draw his attention to their plight.

More than 100 families belonging to nomadic tribes suvh as Hakki Pikki, Dombi Dasa, Shille Kyatha and Budbuduke have been camping near the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mysuru for the last 50 days as part of their agitation for grant of hakku patras or title deeds to their houses in Ekalavyanagar.

Towards the end of the Rajyothsava Day function near Balarama Gate of Mysuru palace, the families of nomadic tribes comprising men, women and children suddenly emerged from the crowds and tried to gherao Mr. Somashekar. Immediately, the police threw a security ring around the Minister and made way for his exit from the venue.

But, the protesters sat on the ground criticising the Minister for not addressing their woes. They also shouted slogans against the government for neglecting their problems.

Chornalli Shivanna of Dalit Sangharsha Samithi (DSS), who is spearheading the agitation, clarified to reporters that their intention was not to disturb the Kannada Rajyothsava Day celebrations, but to gherao Mr. Somashekar, who had turned a blind eye to their plight. “We have been sitting on a dharna near the Deputy Commissioners’ office for the last 50 days. There is a limit to our patience. We are also Kannadigas. We speak Kannada and read and write also in Kannada”, he said.

Mr. Shivanna claimed that they had made several attempts earlier to meet Mr. Somashekar, but in vain. “The Minister had not made himself available to us. He has done the same today also”, he lamented. He said the responsibility of the Minister in charge of the district is not merely to conduct Dasara programmes and deliver speeches at public functions, but to also solve the problems of the poor people of the district. The authorities had not bothered to inquire about the protesters even though 50 days have lapsed. “Isn’t the district administration ashamed of itself?”, he questioned.

The protesters, including women and children, were later bundled into police vehicles and were taken away. Before they were taken away, Mr Shivanna said the agitation will be intensified if the government does not respond to the demands positively.

The nomadic communities, who fear that they will be evicted from Ekalavyanagar, said they had submitted applications to the State government for regularisation of their houses under the Akrama Sakrama scheme after applications were invited under Section 94C of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act 1964. But, their applications had not been accepted, the protesters rued.