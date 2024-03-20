Nodal officials in Kalaburagi told to strictly enforce poll code

March 20, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Fouzia Taranum has directed district-level nodal officers to strictly enforce the Model Code of Conduct during the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking at a meeting in her office here on Wednesday, she specifically mentioned Aland, Afzalpur and Chincholi check-posts that share borders with neighbouring States and asked officials to heighten vigilance.

“Static Surveillance Teams need to constantly keep watch on the movement of illicit liquor, items of bribe or large amounts of cash and other such things and keep reporting to their higher-ups. If they find cash of more than ₹10 lakh, they should immediately bring it to the notice of Income Tax Department. All the officers must work in proper coordination,” she said.

Ms. Taranum also directed Assistant Election Officers in each taluk to convene meetings of Excise, Income Tax and Commercial Tax officers, printers, bankers and other key stakeholders within a day or two and sensitise them to the poll code and their role in its enforcement.

“Single Window for all election-related works must be operationalised immediately. All the complaints and applications received through the window must be disposed of within the stipulated time. The officers concerned must also complete EVM randomisation,” she said.

“Adequate focus must be given to strong room security. Each strong room should have only one entrance which must be monitored through CCTV cameras. Officers must act within an hour when they receive complaints of poll code violation through cVIGIL. Delayed response from the officers will not be tolerated,” she said.

Superintendent of Police Hakay Akshay Machhindra directed the police officers to check every vehicle passing through check-posts and report every day whatever is seized.

Chief Executive Officer of Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat Bhanwar Singh Meena asked the officers concerned to keep a constant vigil on social media such as X, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook, especially the official accounts of political parties and candidates.

“If you find any violation of the poll code in any social media account, you must immediately bring it to the notice of the competent authority for further action,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Kanika Sikriwal, Additional Commissioner of the Department of School Education and Literacy Akash Shankar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Rayappa Hunasagi and others were present.

Earlier, Ms. Taranum, along with other senior officials, visited some of the check-posts, polling stations and mustering and de-mustering centres to take stock of poll preparations there.