Nodal officers to manage health crisis appointed

Deputy Commissioner K. Harish Kumar has appointed nodal officers to assist him in COVID management. He has appointed officers to check on hospital administration, supply and use of oxygen, distribution of drugs, including Remdesivir, and other essentials.

The officers will visit hospitals, drug storage centres and oxygen factories once every day and submit reports.

They can hear Public grievances and issue orders to rectify anomalies in logistics supply.

The officers in charge are Additional Deputy Commissioner Y. Yogeshwar for Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) that has the most patients and Belagavi City Corporation Commissioner K.H. Jagadish for all other hospitals.

Education Department officers S.C. Pattanashetty, K. Pundalik, G. Mannikeri and M. Sangamesh will monitor oxygen factories and bottling and supply centres. District Backward Class Welfare Officer M.R. Gourishankar will monitor oxygen supply in BIMS.

Assistant Drug Controller S. Jones will be in charge of monitoring drug supply and usage and can receive grievances about scarcity.