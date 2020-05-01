Here is the list of nodal officers designated by the Govt of Karnataka to facilitate inter-state travel of stranded people.

Sl. No. State Name of the State Specific Nodal Officers Contact Details 1 New Delhi and Northern States Shri. Kapil Mohan, IAS 9972904388 Shri. PS Sandhu, IPS 9480800601 2 Rajasthan Shri. Manoj Kumar Meena, IAS 9448724992 Dr. Ram Niwas Sepat, IPS 9606041140 3 Uttar Pradesh Shri. Tushar Girinath, IAS 9741288825 Shri. Sunil Agarwal, IPS 9448371117 4 Bihar Shri. Anjum Parvez, IAS 9448378644 Shri. Vikash Kumar Vikas, IPS 9480843003 5 West Bengal and north east states Shri. Manoj Jain, IAS 9480380780 Shri. Nisha James, IPS 9840401015 6 Jharkhand Shri. Ujjwal Kumar Ghosh, IAS 7338525461 Shri. Seemanth Kumar Singh, IPS 9480800021 7 Odisha Dr. J. Ravishankar, IAS 9448478992 Dr. K. Ramachandra Rao, IPS 9480806101 8 Maharashtra Mrs. Gunjan Krishna, IAS 9036366666 Shri. Patil Vinayak Vansantrao, IPS 9480800823 9 Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Dr. NV Prasad, IAS 9448146360 Smt. Malini Krishnamoorthy 9480800026 10 Tamil Nadu Shri. V Ponnuraj, IAS 9845598981 Shri. Harishekaran, IPS 9448386750 11 Kerala Dr. MT Reju, IAS 9449828637 Smt. Simi Mariam George, IPS 9480800071

A release from T.M. Vijay Bhaskar, Chief Secretary and Chairman, State Executive Committee, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority gave the list of nodal officers to facilitate inter-state travel.

The above officers will coordinate with their counterparts from other states and will guide the distrcit administration in movement of persons. District administration, KSRTC, NWKRTC, NEKRTC and all other concerned departments shall provide necessary support in smooth and orderly movement of person, as per the SOPs devised, under the guidance of these Nodal Officers. The Nodal Officers shall be free to take services of staff working in their offices or in their subordinate organisations to discharge their assigned responsibilities.

While ensuring smooth and orderly movement of people, the above officers shall adhere to guidelines of Ministry of Home Affairs and State Government, as issued from time to time and SOPs.