Karnataka

Nodal officers to facilitate inter-state travel

Here is the list of nodal officers designated by the Govt of Karnataka to facilitate inter-state travel of stranded people.

Sl. No.StateName of the State Specific Nodal OfficersContact Details
1New Delhi and Northern StatesShri. Kapil Mohan, IAS9972904388
Shri. PS Sandhu, IPS9480800601
2RajasthanShri. Manoj Kumar Meena, IAS9448724992
Dr. Ram Niwas Sepat, IPS9606041140
3Uttar PradeshShri. Tushar Girinath, IAS9741288825
Shri. Sunil Agarwal, IPS9448371117
4BiharShri. Anjum Parvez, IAS9448378644
Shri. Vikash Kumar Vikas, IPS9480843003
5West Bengal and north east statesShri. Manoj Jain, IAS9480380780
Shri. Nisha James, IPS9840401015
6JharkhandShri. Ujjwal Kumar Ghosh, IAS7338525461
Shri. Seemanth Kumar Singh, IPS9480800021
7OdishaDr. J. Ravishankar, IAS9448478992
Dr. K. Ramachandra Rao, IPS9480806101
8MaharashtraMrs. Gunjan Krishna, IAS9036366666
Shri. Patil Vinayak Vansantrao, IPS9480800823
9Andhra Pradesh and TelanganaDr. NV Prasad, IAS9448146360
Smt. Malini Krishnamoorthy9480800026
10Tamil NaduShri. V Ponnuraj, IAS9845598981
Shri. Harishekaran, IPS9448386750
11KeralaDr. MT Reju, IAS9449828637
Smt. Simi Mariam George, IPS9480800071

 

A release from T.M. Vijay Bhaskar, Chief Secretary and Chairman, State Executive Committee, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority gave the list of nodal officers to facilitate inter-state travel.

The above officers will coordinate with their counterparts from other states and will guide the distrcit administration in movement of persons. District administration, KSRTC, NWKRTC, NEKRTC and all other concerned departments shall provide necessary support in smooth and orderly movement of person, as per the SOPs devised, under the guidance of these Nodal Officers. The Nodal Officers shall be free to take services of staff working in their offices or in their subordinate organisations to discharge their assigned responsibilities.

While ensuring smooth and orderly movement of people, the above officers shall adhere to guidelines of Ministry of Home Affairs and State Government, as issued from time to time and SOPs.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 1, 2020 12:12:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/nodal-officers-to-facilitate-inter-state-travel/article31478848.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY