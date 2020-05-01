Here is the list of nodal officers designated by the Govt of Karnataka to facilitate inter-state travel of stranded people.
|Sl. No.
|State
|Name of the State Specific Nodal Officers
|Contact Details
|1
|New Delhi and Northern States
|Shri. Kapil Mohan, IAS
|9972904388
|Shri. PS Sandhu, IPS
|9480800601
|2
|Rajasthan
|Shri. Manoj Kumar Meena, IAS
|9448724992
|Dr. Ram Niwas Sepat, IPS
|9606041140
|3
|Uttar Pradesh
|Shri. Tushar Girinath, IAS
|9741288825
|Shri. Sunil Agarwal, IPS
|9448371117
|4
|Bihar
|Shri. Anjum Parvez, IAS
|9448378644
|Shri. Vikash Kumar Vikas, IPS
|9480843003
|5
|West Bengal and north east states
|Shri. Manoj Jain, IAS
|9480380780
|Shri. Nisha James, IPS
|9840401015
|6
|Jharkhand
|Shri. Ujjwal Kumar Ghosh, IAS
|7338525461
|Shri. Seemanth Kumar Singh, IPS
|9480800021
|7
|Odisha
|Dr. J. Ravishankar, IAS
|9448478992
|Dr. K. Ramachandra Rao, IPS
|9480806101
|8
|Maharashtra
|Mrs. Gunjan Krishna, IAS
|9036366666
|Shri. Patil Vinayak Vansantrao, IPS
|9480800823
|9
|Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
|Dr. NV Prasad, IAS
|9448146360
|Smt. Malini Krishnamoorthy
|9480800026
|10
|Tamil Nadu
|Shri. V Ponnuraj, IAS
|9845598981
|Shri. Harishekaran, IPS
|9448386750
|11
|Kerala
|Dr. MT Reju, IAS
|9449828637
|Smt. Simi Mariam George, IPS
|9480800071
A release from T.M. Vijay Bhaskar, Chief Secretary and Chairman, State Executive Committee, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority gave the list of nodal officers to facilitate inter-state travel.
The above officers will coordinate with their counterparts from other states and will guide the distrcit administration in movement of persons. District administration, KSRTC, NWKRTC, NEKRTC and all other concerned departments shall provide necessary support in smooth and orderly movement of person, as per the SOPs devised, under the guidance of these Nodal Officers. The Nodal Officers shall be free to take services of staff working in their offices or in their subordinate organisations to discharge their assigned responsibilities.
While ensuring smooth and orderly movement of people, the above officers shall adhere to guidelines of Ministry of Home Affairs and State Government, as issued from time to time and SOPs.