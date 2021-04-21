Nodal officers for apartments to prioritise testing

With an increasing number of apartment complexes and multi-dwelling units becoming hotspots, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has now decided to test residents living in these communities.

In this regard, the civic body has appointed nodal officials for each zone, who will coordinate with the representatives of the zonal apartment welfare associations.

On priority

The nodal officials have been instructed to test residents of apartments and multi-dwelling units that have evinced interest in getting tested for COVID-19 on priority and later rope in the remaining residential communities in the zones.

Bed availability

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike will also be deputing nodal officers across all hospitals to ensure that beds are available for those in need.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, BBMP’s chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that these nodal officials, under the supervision of the jurisdictional medical officers of health, will be directed to check if patients admitted in the hospitals needed medical intervention.

Admission of those who don’t need medical intervention was one of the main reasons for shortage of beds, he said.

Mr. Gupta estimated that with the active case load increasing by the day, nearly 11,000 beds may be required.

Demand for oxygen

Shortage of beds isn’t the only the concern. “The demand for oxygen has increased nearly fivefold. We will have the nodal officers also look into whether oxygen is being administered only in cases that need it,” said Mr. Gupta, adding that the government has constituted a committee to address this shortage.

Some hospitals are yet to hand over the beds. “We have already issued notices to such medical facilities. We will not hesitate to initiate stringent action against such institutions. We also considering closure of out-patient departments in such private medical facilities,” he added.