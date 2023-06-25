Nodal officers appointed to oversee drinking water supply in Kalaburagi district

June 25, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Taking note of the deficit monsoon and the ensuing drinking water crisis in the rural areas of Kalaburagi district, Bhanwar Singh Meena, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat, appointed nodal officers at district and taluk levels to monitor the drinking water supply and opened helplines allowing the people to contact authorities for any water-related complaints or requests.

He directed the taluk level officials to promptly and quickly pass on any request or complaint received through helplines to Assistant Executive Engineers of Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department and Panchayat Development Officers of the concerned Gram Panchayats who should attend them immediately.

He also directed the officials concerned to take up water supply pipeline repair, cleaning water storage facilities such as over head tanks, cleaning roadside drains on daily basis and get the drinking water tested in laboratory before supplying it to households. He appealed to the people to contact the district nodal officer if their complaints were not addressed at taluk level.

Nodal officers

District Helpline: Executive Officer Madhumathi (9740217227) and Assistant Planning Officer Chennappa R. (8277617666)

Afzalpur Taluk: Ramesh (9611812220) and Renuka (9606399633); Aland Taluk: Santosh (9901335151) and Sharanabasappa (8971411985); Chincholi Taluk: Nagendrappa (9880380830) and Mallikarjun (8147485400); Chittapur Taluk: Srimanth (9945812896) and Mubashir Ali (8310063078); Jewargi Taluk: Somashekhar (9972130506) and Shrishail (9741741986); Kalaburagi Taluk: Vishwanath (8197578488) and Jayashree (7760251677); Sedam Taluk: Shankar (7760251677) and Ravikumar (7829532628); Shabad Taluk: Nagachitra (9535230522) and Eranna (9845867939); Kalagi Taluk: Gangadhar (9741479617) and Vishwaraj (9972164939); Yadrami Taluk: Mallikarjun (9900209680) and Vishwanath Reddy (9731262052) and Kamalapur Taluk: Ramprakash 9740099913.

