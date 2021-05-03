Karnataka

Nodal officer to take care of orphaned chilren

In order to provide all necessary facilities and support to orphaned children due to COVID-19 pandemic in the State, the government has appointed K.P. Mohan Raj, IAS officer and Inspector General of Registration and Commissioner of Stamps, as Nodal Officer to identify such children.

The Nodal Officer will also be responsible for making long-term arrangement to take care of such children, said an order issued by Revenue Department Principal Secretary N .Manjunatha Prasad, who is also the member secretary of the executive committee of the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority.

