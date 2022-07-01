Nod sought for zoo at Hidkal dam

It is set to come up in Hukkeri taluk on 100-acre land, CZA permission awaited, says Forest Minister Umesh Katti

Belagavi in North Karnataka is set to get another zoological garden as a proposal is before the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) seeking its nod for establishing a zoo at Hidkal dam in Hukkeri taluk in one of the biggest districts in the State. A 100-acre land has been identified for establishing the zoo. Belagavi already has a zoo controlled by the Zoo Authority of Karnataka.

Disclosing this to reporters after his visit to the Mysuru zoo, Minister for Forest, Food and Civil Supplies Umesh Katti, who represents Hukkeri in the State Assembly, said a senior IFS officer was working on the proposal of establishing new zoos, including one at Chincholi located between Bidar and Kalaburagi districts. The smaller zoos are also being proposed in other districts

Mr Katti said he visited the Mysuru zoo as it is one of the country’s top zoos and the distinction is justified. “I came here to see the zoo and how the same can be replicated at Hidkal.”

The Minister clarified that there was no proposal before the government for the widening of road in Bandipur.

On the installation of steel barricades in forests to handle human-animal conflicts, he said the project of installing steel barricades for preventing elephants from straying into human habitats has become successful in Tamil Nadu. The project was implemented in that State three years ago.

“We are facing shortage of rail barricades . Moreover, they are expensive. It costs ₹1.5 crore for laying rail barricade for 1 km distance. However, the steel barricade costs ₹50-60 lakh for the same distance. We have plans to lay steel barricades in a length of 600 km. I have discussed the proposal with the Chief Minister,” he informed.