Nod for new research centre

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra has said the efforts to get a research centre of Defence Research and Development Organisation in Shivamogga received a positive response from the Centre. Two expert teams from DRDO had already visited the district, he said in a consultative meeting held in Shivamogga on Saturday.
He chaired a meeting of scientists, research scholars and experts from different fields on submitting project proposals to seek a research centre and a laboratory of the DRDO. He had approached Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for the centre. Mr. Singh had responded positively.
Later, a team visited Shivamogga in September 2020 and another team visited recently. “Shivamogga is rich with natural forestry. The forest produce could be considered for medicinal purposes. We need such proposals from the district to set up the research centre or a lab. I wish scholars and experts from different fields contribute,” he said.
Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar said the administration would hold more discussions with experts and scholars for research project proposals from the district.
