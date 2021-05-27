Nod for drinking water projects worth ₹6,768 crore in Karnataka

The State Cabinet on Thursday approved seven mega drinking water projects at a whopping ₹6,768.85 crore for ensuring potable water in 4,647 rural habitations and 27 towns.

The projects, funded by NABARD and the State government, are to be completed in 24-30 months in various towns. About six lakh people are expected to benefit from them.

Briefing presspersons after a Cabinet meeting, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the drinking water projects would be implemented under the Centre’s Jal Jeevan Mission, and NABARD would contribute ₹6,096.85 crore towards them.

The drinking water projects are to be implemented in towns in Vijayapura, Mandya, Raichur, and Dharwad districts. Two underground drainage projects in Byndoor (₹396 crore) and Holalkere (₹276 crore) have also been approved.

EV policy

The Cabinet has also approved a few amendments to the Karnataka Electric Vehicle and Storage Policy to ensure the State’s competitive edge over other States in the fledgling sector.

Karnataka’s policy was formulated in 2017. To provide a competitive edge over other States, the policy will be amended to provide 15% capital subsidy on fixed assets in five equal annual instalments. At present, firms have been showing interest in investment in other States following several concessions offered to them.