Noble Citizen Award 2023 for GRAAM’s Basavaraju Shreshta

November 30, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Executive Director of Grassroots Research And Advocacy Movement (GRAAM), Mysuru, Basavaraju R. Shreshta, has received the prestigious Noble Citizen Award for 2023 instituted by the Nobel Citizen Foundation, New Delhi.

Consul General (Honorary) of Republic of Union of Comoros K.L. Ganju presented the award to Dr. Shreshta at a function held at Hans Raj College auditorium in Delhi University recently, according to a statement here by GRAAM.

Dr. Shreshta was chosen for the award considering his social service in the field of education and skill development sector. The esteemed jury for the award included Justice Lok Pal Singh, Judge of High Court of Uttarakhand, Nana Kojo Asieudu, the first secretary of High Commission of Republic of Ghana, and Justice Krishna Debnath from Bangladesh, besides other accomplished persons from India and abroad, said the statement.

Receiving the award, Mr. Basavaraju Shreshta said the award was testament to the power of community and collective action. “The faith and learning one gets from the community is unparalleled,” he said in the statement.

