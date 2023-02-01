No vision to improve education sector, says AAP

February 01, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - MYSURU

The Union Budget seems to be full of good intentions but what happened to the good intentions of last year, how much of it was realised? Education budget is down to 2.5% from 2.64% while the health budget is down to 1.98% from 2.2%. Quality and accessibility of free basic education is still a big issue and still it is not addressed. There is no vision for improving the education sector, according to the Aam Aadmi Party, Mysuru.

Reacting to the budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, the party asked, “The plan for Economic Empowerment of Women, Relief for MSMEs, National Digital Library for Children and Adolescents is looking good on paper, but how much of it will be realised? Mahila Samman Savings Certificate is good but why only for 2 years?”

Unfortunately, the potential of the women workforce of our country has never been harnessed. Women workforce could add to a significant increase in GDP for which there is a lack of vision from the Centre, argued Malavika Gubbivani, AAP leader, Mysuru.

The delivery of previous promises like piped water connection, PMAY housing, etc., has been less than 50%. How much of the promises will be delivered this time, she asked, in a press statement.

Gas subsidy should have been reintroduced. There is nothing to ease inflation, the statement added.

Corporate tax should have been increased and the benefits passed on to the middle class/salaried class. “Yet again, this government has proved it is pro-corporate,” she alleged.

In her 2022 budget, the Finance Minister had promised economic growth to be 9.2% but actual growth is likely to be 6.8% according to the RBI (prediction as of December). an outcome budget like the one presented by Delhi government should be followed. The effectiveness of the measures announced in the previous budget should be presented along with social audit results, argued Ms. Gubbivani.